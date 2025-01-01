$32,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Used
18,440KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTAGC0MH668028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,440 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
