2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

18,440 KM

Details Features

$32,000

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport

12129135

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
18,440KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTAGC0MH668028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,440 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-XXXX

519-893-1501

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek