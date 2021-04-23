2021 Tow Tek Other

+ taxes & licensing
2021 18' Aluminum Car/Equpiment Hauler, 16'+2' Beavertail, Tandem 3500lb Axles w/ Aluminum Wheels and Toolbox
-$7195+hst
Standard Features:
-2"x6"x0.188" Main Frame Construction
-1/8" Checker Plated Fenders
-Galvanized Wheels
-2"x6" Spruce Hardwood
-1/2" Flat Bar
-2"x4" Stake Pockets
2021 Tow Tek Aluminum Car Hauler 7' x 16' Tandem Axle $5795 +hst 7' x 18' Tandem Axle $6295 +hst 7' x 20' Tandem Axle $6795 +hst 7' x 22' Tandem Axle $7995 +hst 7' x 24' Tandem Axle $8495 +hst *Aluminum Toolbox +$349 *Polyethylene Toolbox +$219 *Spare Galvanized Tire +$149
