2021 Tow Tek Other

0 KM

Details

$7,195

+ tax & licensing
$7,195

+ taxes & licensing

Paradise Recreation

519-778-4148

16'+2' Aluminum Deck Between

16'+2' Aluminum Deck Between

Location

Paradise Recreation

108 Birch Ave, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-778-4148

$7,195

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7003643

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style Car Hauler
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 18' Aluminum Car/Equpiment Hauler, 16'+2' Beavertail, Tandem 3500lb Axles w/ Aluminum Wheels and Toolbox

-$7195+hst

 

Standard Features:

-2"x6"x0.188" Main Frame Construction

-1/8" Checker Plated Fenders

-Galvanized Wheels

-2"x6" Spruce Hardwood 

-1/2" Flat Bar

-2"x4" Stake Pockets

 

2021 Tow Tek Aluminum Car Hauler 7' x 16' Tandem Axle $5795 +hst 7' x 18' Tandem Axle $6295 +hst 7' x 20' Tandem Axle $6795 +hst 7' x 22' Tandem Axle $7995 +hst 7' x 24' Tandem Axle $8495 +hst *Aluminum Toolbox +$349 *Polyethylene Toolbox +$219 *Spare Galvanized Tire +$149

Paradise Recreation

Paradise Recreation

Kitchener

108 Birch Ave, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

