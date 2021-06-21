2021 Tow Tek Other

+ taxes & licensing
519-778-4148
108 Birch Ave, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8
PARADISE RECREATION
2021 Tow Tek 7'x16' Aluminum UTV/ATV Trailer , Tandem 5200lb Axles
$6095+hst
Standard Features:
-Galvanized Wheels
-Tandem 5200lb Axles
-Front and Rear Removable Ramps (Side Load Ability)
-5/4" Pressure Treated Wood Deck
-All Aluminum Frame
-1/8" Fenders
-Electronic Break Away System
-5 Year Manufacturers Warranty
Spare Tire Ad-on: $149+hst
All Tow Tek trailers are made in Ontario, Canada and carry a 5 Year Bumper to Bumper Warrant
