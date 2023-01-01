$27,492+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,492
+ taxes & licensing
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
519-772-3040
2021 Toyota Camry
2021 Toyota Camry
SE | LEATHER | ALLOY | APP CONNECT
Location
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
519-772-3040
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,492
+ taxes & licensing
88,798KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10636680
- Stock #: 469185
- VIN: 4T1G11AK8MU469185
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,798 KM
Vehicle Description
A used set of tires is also available for purchase, please ask your sales representative for pricing.
Why buy from us?
Most Wanted Cars is a place where customers send their family and friends. MWC offers the best financing options in Kitchener-Waterloo and the surrounding areas. Family-owned and operated, MWC has served customers since 1975 and is also DealerRater’s 2022 Provincial Winner for Used Car Dealers. MWC is also honoured to have an A+ standing on Better Business Bureau and a 4.8/5 customer satisfaction rating across all online platforms with over 1400 reviews. With two locations to serve you better, our inventory consists of over 150 used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.
Our main office is located at 1620 King Street East, Kitchener, Ontario. Please call us at 519-772-3040 or visit our website at www.mostwantedcars.ca to check out our full inventory list and complete an easy online finance application to get exclusive online preferred rates.
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment. Taxes and licensing are excluded from the price shown above*
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1