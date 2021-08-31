2021 Toyota Camry

+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free!
- Equipped with Toyota Safety Sense!
- AWD
Here comes a very rare Toyota Camry SE AWD with only 10,842km! This spacious sedan is in like new condition in and out and has been regularly maintained by it's only owner! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, cloth seats with leather trim, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $33,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2