2021 Toyota Camry

10,842 KM

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2021 Toyota Camry

2021 Toyota Camry

SE AWD - SAFETY SENSE! BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS!

2021 Toyota Camry

SE AWD - SAFETY SENSE! BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

10,842KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7689778
  • Stock #: 2940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2940
  • Mileage 10,842 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free!
- Equipped with Toyota Safety Sense!
- AWD


Here comes a very rare Toyota Camry SE AWD with only 10,842km! This spacious sedan is in like new condition in and out and has been regularly maintained by it's only owner! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, cloth seats with leather trim, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!



Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $33,999 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

