Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Toyota Corolla

88,542 KM

Details

$23,963

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE | BLIND SPOT | HEATED SEATS | APP CONNECT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE | BLIND SPOT | HEATED SEATS | APP CONNECT

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,963

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,542KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFBPMBE2MP234396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 234396
  • Mileage 88,542 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Used 2020 Toyota Camry LE | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | APP CONNECT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Toyota Camry LE | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | APP CONNECT 107,672 KM $24,963 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla LE | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS 83,592 KM $23,363 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT | FULL STOW N GO | CAMERA for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT | FULL STOW N GO | CAMERA 131,230 KM $20,963 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-772-XXXX

(click to show)

519-772-3040

Alternate Numbers
1-800-894-9333
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,963

+ taxes & licensing

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Corolla