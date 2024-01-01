Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

116,536 KM

Details Features

$20,499

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_OneOwner

$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,536KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4191
  • Mileage 116,536 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2021 Toyota Corolla