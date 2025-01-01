2021 Toyota Corolla

Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED! <br /><br />Toyota Safety Sense includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beams, and more!</span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty! </span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car! </span></pre>

2021 Toyota Corolla

86,674 KM

Details Description Features

$22,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE *SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS*

Watch This Vehicle
12134661

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE *SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1738095446
  2. 1738095449
  3. 1738095447
  4. 1738095450
  5. 1738095450
  6. 1738095447
  7. 1738095444
  8. 1738095441
  9. 1738095443
  10. 1738095443
  11. 1738095440
  12. 1738095444
  13. 1738095430
  14. 1738095427
  15. 1738095429
  16. 1738095429
  17. 1738095430
  18. 1738095442
  19. 1738095444
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,674KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23257
  • Mileage 86,674 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED!

Toyota Safety Sense includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beams, and more!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2023 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND 4x4 *SUNROOF* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND 4x4 *SUNROOF* 15,165 KM $34,750 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Bronco Sport OUTER BANKS 4x4 *LEATHER* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Ford Bronco Sport OUTER BANKS 4x4 *LEATHER* 58,410 KM $29,950 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab Long Box for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab Long Box 39,116 KM $29,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Corolla