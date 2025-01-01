Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

100,115 KM

$22,462

+ tax & licensing
LE | BLIND SPOT | HEATED SEATS | APP CONNECT

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,462

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,115KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFBPMBE6MP220288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # G220288
  • Mileage 100,115 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
2021 Toyota Corolla