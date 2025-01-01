$23,950+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE *SUNROOF*
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,908KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23378
- Mileage 81,908 KM
Vehicle Description
SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY, WIRELESS CHARGER, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED!
Toyota Safety Sense includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beams, and more!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!
WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Previous daily rental. Call for details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Pre-Collision System
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
2021 Toyota Corolla