2021 Toyota Tundra

51,000 KM

Details

$54,999

+ tax & licensing
$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2021 Toyota Tundra

2021 Toyota Tundra

TRD Sport Primum,Fogs,Hood Scoop,Tonneau Cover,GPS

2021 Toyota Tundra

TRD Sport Primum,Fogs,Hood Scoop,Tonneau Cover,GPS

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

51,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9352705
  VIN: 5TFDY5F10MX049574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Next week,,,,,

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

