Auto Expo Inc.
519-208-0770
2021 Toyota Tundra
TRD Sport Primum,Fogs,Hood Scoop,Tonneau Cover,GPS
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$54,999
+ taxes & licensing
51,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9352705
- VIN: 5TFDY5F10MX049574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming Next week,,,,,
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3