2021 Triumph Trailers Canada Other

108 Birch Ave, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8
2021 Triumph Steel Utility Trailer, 3500lb Single Axle
$2895+hst
Standard Features:
- Galvanized Wheels
-5/4" Pressure Treated Wood Deck
-Epoxy Primed and Painted
-1/8" Fenders
-16" Solid Sides
-Electric Break Away System
-1 Year Manufacturers Warranty
All Triumph Trailers are Made in Ontario and carry a 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty.
2021 Triumph Steel Utility Trailers
5x8 Single Axle - $2195+hst
5x10 Single Axle - $2395+hst
6x10 Single Axle - $2595+hst
6x12 Single Axle - $2895+hst
7x14 Tandem Axle - $4195+hst
7x16 Tandem Axle - $4495+hst
*Bi-fold Ramp Gate +$199
*Aluminum Toolbox +$349
*Polyethylene Toolbox +$219
*Spare Galvanized Tire +$149
