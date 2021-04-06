2021 Triumph Trailers Canada Other

Menu
0 KM

Paradise Recreation

519-778-4148

6x12 Steel Utility Trailer

6x12 Steel Utility Trailer

108 Birch Ave, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

Used
Excellent Condition
  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Flat Utility
  Mileage 0 KM

2021 Triumph Steel Utility Trailer, 3500lb Single Axle

 

       $2895+hst

 

 

 

Standard Features:

 

- Galvanized Wheels

 

-5/4" Pressure Treated Wood Deck

 

-Epoxy Primed and Painted 

 

-1/8" Fenders

 

-16" Solid Sides

 

-Electric Break Away System

 

-1 Year Manufacturers Warranty 

 

 

 

All Triumph Trailers are Made in Ontario and carry a 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty.

 

 

 

2021 Triumph Steel Utility Trailers 

 

5x8 Single Axle - $2195+hst

 

5x10 Single Axle - $2395+hst

 

6x10 Single Axle - $2595+hst

 

6x12 Single Axle - $2895+hst

 

7x14 Tandem Axle - $4195+hst

 

7x16 Tandem Axle - $4495+hst

 

*Bi-fold Ramp Gate +$199

*Aluminum Toolbox +$349

*Polyethylene Toolbox +$219

*Spare Galvanized Tire +$149

