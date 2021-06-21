2021 Triumph Trailers Canada Other

+ taxes & licensing
519-778-4148
108 Birch Ave, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8
519-778-4148
+ taxes & licensing
PARADISE RECREATION
www.paradise-recreation.com
VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!
Located in Kitchener and Hastings
Debit/Credit/Cash/Etrans/Finan
Delivery Available!
Best Price Guarantee!
Email, Call, or Text Us for a free quote at
Office: 519-778-4148
Email: Info.Paradiserec@gmail.com
2021 Triumph 6x10, 5 Ton Painted Steel Econo Dump Trailer
$7495+hst
Features:
- Tandem 5200lb Axles
- Tarp Kit
- Steel Toolbox w/ Battery and Remote
- Barn Door Style Gate
- 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty
- LED Lights ~Lifetime Warranty~
Made In Ontario
Add Ons
-Spare Tire $179+hst
*Ramps Not Available*
6x12 Models Available for $8195+hst
All Hastings Units are subject to $100 Freight Fee
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
108 Birch Ave, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8