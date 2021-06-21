2021 Triumph Trailers Canada Other

+ taxes & licensing
PARADISE RECREATION www.paradise-recreation.com Located in Kitchener and Hastings Debit/Credit/Cash/Etrans/Finan Delivery Available! Best Price Guarantee! Email, Call, or Text Us for a free quote at Office: 519-778-4148 Email: Info.Paradiserec@gmail.com 2021 Triumph Steel Utility Trailers 5' x 8' Single Axle $2195 +hst 5' x 10' Single Axle $2395 +hst 6' x 10' Single Axle $2595 +hst 6' x 12' Single Axle $2795 +hst 7' x 14' Tandem Axle $4195 +hst 7' x 16' Tandem Axle $4395 +hst *Aluminum Toolbox +$299 *Polyethylene Toolbox +$219 *Spare Galvanized Tire +$149 - Tandem 3500lb Axles - Rear Mesh Ramp - 2" Coupler - Gussets on fenders - Full LED Light package - Radial Tires on Galvanized Rims - Sandblasted, Epoxy Primed and Enamel Coated *Subject to $100 Freight* ========================== Triumph Trailers Carry a 1 Year Trailer Warranty with a Life Time Warranty on The LED Light System !! ALL TRAILERS MADE IN ONTARIO
