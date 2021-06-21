Menu
2021 Triumph Trailers Canada Other

0 KM

Details Description

$2,395

+ tax & licensing
$2,395

+ taxes & licensing

Paradise Recreation

519-778-4148

2021 Triumph Trailers Canada Other

2021 Triumph Trailers Canada Other

5x10 Painted Steel Utility Trailer

2021 Triumph Trailers Canada Other

5x10 Painted Steel Utility Trailer

Location

Paradise Recreation

108 Birch Ave, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-778-4148

Sale

$2,395

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7451063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Flat Utility
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

PARADISE RECREATION www.paradise-recreation.com Located in Kitchener and Hastings Debit/Credit/Cash/Etrans/Finan Delivery Available! Best Price Guarantee! Email, Call, or Text Us for a free quote at Office: 519-778-4148 Email: Info.Paradiserec@gmail.com 2021 Triumph Steel Utility Trailers 5' x 8' Single Axle $2195 +hst 5' x 10' Single Axle $2395 +hst 6' x 10' Single Axle $2595 +hst 6' x 12' Single Axle $2795 +hst 7' x 14' Tandem Axle $4195 +hst 7' x 16' Tandem Axle $4395 +hst *Aluminum Toolbox +$299 *Polyethylene Toolbox +$219 *Spare Galvanized Tire +$149 - Tandem 3500lb Axles - Rear Mesh Ramp - 2" Coupler - Gussets on fenders - Full LED Light package - Radial Tires on Galvanized Rims - Sandblasted, Epoxy Primed and Enamel Coated *Subject to $100 Freight* ========================== Triumph Trailers Carry a 1 Year Trailer Warranty with a Life Time Warranty on The LED Light System !! ALL TRAILERS MADE IN ONTARIO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paradise Recreation

Kitchener

108 Birch Ave, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-778-4148

