2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport 3.6 FSI Comfortline LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | V6 ENGINE
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport 3.6 FSI Comfortline LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | V6 ENGINE
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,348 KM
Vehicle Description
Platinum Gray Metallic 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Comfortline 4D Sport Utility 3.6L V6 FSI DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 276hp 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic AWD 3.60 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 8.0" Touchscreen Infotainment System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Standard Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 8J x 18" Slide 20 (Machined) Alloy.
