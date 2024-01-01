Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED!<br /><br />No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!</span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car! </span></pre>

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

94,371 KM

Details Description Features

$21,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline *HEATED SEATS*

Watch This Vehicle
12005803

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline *HEATED SEATS*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1733946282
  2. 1733946283
  3. 1733946282
  4. 1733946283
  5. 1733946283
  6. 1733946283
  7. 1733946283
  8. 1733946287
  9. 1733946283
  10. 1733946282
  11. 1733946281
  12. 1733946281
  13. 1733946284
  14. 1733946287
  15. 1733946283
  16. 1733946284
  17. 1733946283
  18. 1733946284
  19. 1733946287
  20. 1733946282
  21. 1733946285
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,371KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,371 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2020 Toyota Sienna LE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Toyota Sienna LE 142,914 KM $29,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT Crew Cab 4x4 *LEATHER-NAVIGATION* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT Crew Cab 4x4 *LEATHER-NAVIGATION* 179,817 KM $28,950 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Infiniti QX50 Pure AWD *LEATHER-HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Infiniti QX50 Pure AWD *LEATHER-HEATED SEATS* 36,190 KM $29,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,850

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Jetta