New to our lot - Acura MDX with Technology Package. Well equipped, 7 seater configuration for all your family adventure needs.

No Accidents

One Owner

Locally purchased and traded.

Offered in a stunning silver colour with black interior, this MDX is ready for it's new home. Exceptional build quality and technology abound in this SUV - Acura's world renowned Super-Handling AWD system with torque vectoing, Navigation, front memory seating, heated steering and seats (front and back), Android Auto, Adaptive cruise, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and tons more.

All wrapped up in sleek and stylish packaged that is bound to turn heads.

2022 Acura MDX

78,000 KM

$43,499

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Acura MDX

Tech SH-AWD

13470295

2022 Acura MDX

Tech SH-AWD

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$43,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J8YE1H44NL804679

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

New to our lot - Acura MDX with Technology Package. Well equipped, 7 seater configuration for all your family adventure needs.

No Accidents

One Owner

Locally purchased and traded.

Offered in a stunning silver colour with black interior, this MDX is ready for it's new home. Exceptional build quality and technology abound in this SUV - Acura's world renowned Super-Handling AWD system with torque vectoing, Navigation, front memory seating, heated steering and seats (front and back), Android Auto, Adaptive cruise, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and tons more.

All wrapped up in sleek and stylish packaged that is bound to turn heads.

contact us now for your free test drive today!

Kitchener Kias Used Car Philosophy: Provide each client with an open, honest and transparent used car buying process. With the use of real time pricing software, complimentary Carfax reports and an in-depth safety inspection review, you can rest assured that your used car purchase will offer you the best value and use of your time.

Kitchener Kia proudly serves all neighbouring communities including: Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, St. Thomas, Strathroy, Clinton, Owen Sound, Sarnia, Listowel, Woodstock, Grand Bend, Port Stanley, Belmont, Ingersoll, Brantford, Paris, and Chatham.

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
$43,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2022 Acura MDX