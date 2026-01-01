$43,499+ taxes & licensing
2022 Acura MDX
Tech SH-AWD
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$43,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New to our lot - Acura MDX with Technology Package. Well equipped, 7 seater configuration for all your family adventure needs.
No Accidents
One Owner
Locally purchased and traded.
Offered in a stunning silver colour with black interior, this MDX is ready for it's new home. Exceptional build quality and technology abound in this SUV - Acura's world renowned Super-Handling AWD system with torque vectoing, Navigation, front memory seating, heated steering and seats (front and back), Android Auto, Adaptive cruise, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and tons more.
All wrapped up in sleek and stylish packaged that is bound to turn heads.
contact us now for your free test drive today!
Vehicle Features
