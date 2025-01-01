Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*</p>

2022 Argo Xplorer

1,537 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Argo Xplorer

XR 700

Watch This Vehicle
12141945

2022 Argo Xplorer

XR 700

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,537KM
Excellent Condition
VIN RFBLU45UXNBG60200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 1,537 KM

Vehicle Description

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2012 Nissan Quest LE,Certified,Sunroof,GPS,Backup Camera,Alloys,Fogs for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Nissan Quest LE,Certified,Sunroof,GPS,Backup Camera,Alloys,Fogs 162,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT, XTR Package, Crew Cab, 4X4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT, XTR Package, Crew Cab, 4X4 117,801 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Renegade Sport for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Jeep Renegade Sport 132,305 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2022 Argo Xplorer