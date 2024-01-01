2022 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 V-Nose Cargo Trailer

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>Pre-owned 2022 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 Aluminum Single Axle Cargo Trailer</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;> </p><ul style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 0px 1em; outline: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 0px 40px; vertical-align: baseline; list-style: circle; box-sizing: border-box; padding-inline: revert; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>Rear ramp door</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>Single 35k dropped axle</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>6 height</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>8k jack</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>Door with window</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>Porthole window</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>Shore power</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>Black aluminum rims</li></ul>

2022 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 V-Nose Cargo Trailer

Details Description

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 V-Nose Cargo Trailer

Aluminum Single Axle

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 V-Nose Cargo Trailer

Aluminum Single Axle

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 11323906
  2. 11323906
  3. 11323906
  4. 11323906
  5. 11323906
  6. 11323906
  7. 11323906
Contact Seller

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Enclosed Cargo
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Pre-owned 2022 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 Aluminum Single Axle Cargo Trailer

 

  • Rear ramp door
  • Single 35k dropped axle
  • 6' height
  • 8k jack
  • Door with window
  • Porthole window
  • Shore power
  • Black aluminum rims

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2022 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 V-Nose Cargo Trailer Aluminum Single Axle for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 V-Nose Cargo Trailer Aluminum Single Axle 0 $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE 154,215 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE, Ext. Cab, 4 Doors, Low Kms. for sale in Kitchener, ON
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE, Ext. Cab, 4 Doors, Low Kms. 137,035 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2022 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 V-Nose Cargo Trailer