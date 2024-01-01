$8,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 V-Nose Cargo Trailer
Aluminum Single Axle
2022 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 V-Nose Cargo Trailer
Aluminum Single Axle
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Enclosed Cargo
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Pre-owned 2022 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 Aluminum Single Axle Cargo Trailer
- Rear ramp door
- Single 35k dropped axle
- 6' height
- 8k jack
- Door with window
- Porthole window
- Shore power
- Black aluminum rims
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
2022 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 V-Nose Cargo Trailer Aluminum Single Axle 0 $8,495 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE 154,215 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE, Ext. Cab, 4 Doors, Low Kms. 137,035 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Email Vendora Credit Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2022 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 V-Nose Cargo Trailer