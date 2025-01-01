Menu
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER TAILGATE, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO! 

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of 5 YEAR/160,000 KM FACTORY WARRANTY!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

61,743 KM

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD *HEATED SEATS*

12857873

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD *HEATED SEATS*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,743KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23417
  • Mileage 61,743 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER TAILGATE, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of 5 YEAR/160,000 KM FACTORY WARRANTY!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Tailgate

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
$25,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2022 Chevrolet Equinox