Get ready to tackle any job with this rugged 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Work Truck, now available at Eds Auto Sales! This reliable pickup boasts a powerful 2.7L 4-cylinder turbo engine, a smooth automatic transmission, and 4-wheel drive, making it perfect for hauling heavy loads or navigating challenging terrain. With its spacious cabin, youll enjoy comfortable seating for up to six passengers, while the numerous features enhance your driving experience and keep you safe on the road. 6.5 Foot Box, USB and AUX Input, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM Stereo, and much more.

This Silverado has only 144,549km on the odometer, ensuring that youre getting a vehicle in excellent condition. The exterior is pristine white, while the interior is a clean and stylish gray. This truck comes equipped with a wide range of features, including a rearview camera for added safety, Bluetooth for hands-free calling and music streaming, and a power outlet to keep your devices charged.

Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this Silverado Work Truck:

4-Wheel Drive: This truck can handle any terrain, whether youre navigating a snowy driveway or a rugged construction site.
Back-Up Camera: Make backing up a breeze with the integrated rearview camera.
Trailer Hitch: Haul everything you need with the included trailer hitch.
Balance of Factory Warranty: Enjoy peace of mind knowing that this Silverado is covered by the remaining factory warranty.
Powerful 2.7L Turbo Engine: This engine packs a punch, allowing you to easily tow heavy loads and tackle any task.

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Eds Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified. Weve Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

2022 Chevrolet Silverado

144,549 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
144,549KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCPYAEK2NZ171598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 144,549 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to tackle any job with this rugged 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Work Truck, now available at Ed's Auto Sales! This reliable pickup boasts a powerful 2.7L 4-cylinder turbo engine, a smooth automatic transmission, and 4-wheel drive, making it perfect for hauling heavy loads or navigating challenging terrain. With its spacious cabin, you'll enjoy comfortable seating for up to six passengers, while the numerous features enhance your driving experience and keep you safe on the road. 6.5 Foot Box, USB and AUX Input, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM Stereo, and much more.

This Silverado has only 144,549km on the odometer, ensuring that you're getting a vehicle in excellent condition. The exterior is pristine white, while the interior is a clean and stylish gray. This truck comes equipped with a wide range of features, including a rearview camera for added safety, Bluetooth for hands-free calling and music streaming, and a power outlet to keep your devices charged.

Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this Silverado Work Truck:

  • 4-Wheel Drive: This truck can handle any terrain, whether you're navigating a snowy driveway or a rugged construction site.
  • Back-Up Camera: Make backing up a breeze with the integrated rearview camera.
  • Trailer Hitch: Haul everything you need with the included trailer hitch.
  • Balance of Factory Warranty: Enjoy peace of mind knowing that this Silverado is covered by the remaining factory warranty.
  • Powerful 2.7L Turbo Engine: This engine packs a punch, allowing you to easily tow heavy loads and tackle any task.

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

