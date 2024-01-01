$32,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado
Crew Cab,4X4, 6.5 Foot Box,
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 144,549 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to tackle any job with this rugged 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Work Truck, now available at Ed's Auto Sales! This reliable pickup boasts a powerful 2.7L 4-cylinder turbo engine, a smooth automatic transmission, and 4-wheel drive, making it perfect for hauling heavy loads or navigating challenging terrain. With its spacious cabin, you'll enjoy comfortable seating for up to six passengers, while the numerous features enhance your driving experience and keep you safe on the road. 6.5 Foot Box, USB and AUX Input, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM Stereo, and much more.
This Silverado has only 144,549km on the odometer, ensuring that you're getting a vehicle in excellent condition. The exterior is pristine white, while the interior is a clean and stylish gray. This truck comes equipped with a wide range of features, including a rearview camera for added safety, Bluetooth for hands-free calling and music streaming, and a power outlet to keep your devices charged.
Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this Silverado Work Truck:
- 4-Wheel Drive: This truck can handle any terrain, whether you're navigating a snowy driveway or a rugged construction site.
- Back-Up Camera: Make backing up a breeze with the integrated rearview camera.
- Trailer Hitch: Haul everything you need with the included trailer hitch.
- Balance of Factory Warranty: Enjoy peace of mind knowing that this Silverado is covered by the remaining factory warranty.
- Powerful 2.7L Turbo Engine: This engine packs a punch, allowing you to easily tow heavy loads and tackle any task.
On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400 To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca
