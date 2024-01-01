Menu
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

70,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147" LT

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147" LT

Location

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-9280

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3gcpddek5ng584371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

