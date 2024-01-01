$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 147" LT
Location
Jamieson Surplus Centre
64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
519-741-9280
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
70,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3gcpddek5ng584371
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500