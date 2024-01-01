Menu
***WE HAVE 20 IN STOCK!*** 5.3L V8, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, POWER GROUP, LOADED! 

BALANCE OF 5 YEAR/160,000 KM FACTORY WARRANTY!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

41,661 KM

$31,450

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT Regular Cab Long Box

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT Regular Cab Long Box

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,661KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 23063
  • Mileage 41,661 KM

Vehicle Description

***WE HAVE 20 IN STOCK!*** 5.3L V8, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, POWER GROUP, LOADED! BALANCE OF 5 YEAR/160,000 KM FACTORY WARRANTY!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$31,450

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500