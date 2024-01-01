$32,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck 2WD | 8' Bed | Apple Carplay | Android Auto | Backup Camera
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck 2WD | 8' Bed | Apple Carplay | Android Auto | Backup Camera
Location
Gascho Automotive Limited
130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8
519-744-3306
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,737KM
VIN 3GCNAAED2NG619268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # ADS-335
- Mileage 39,737 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Windows & Doors Locks, AM/FM/USB Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control
FREE CarFax Report!
Price + Tax & Lic fees.
This 2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO Regular Cab 1500 is in Great Condition! The vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!
Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!
We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.
Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/
Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 98 years!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Gascho Automotive Limited
130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8
