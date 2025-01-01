Menu
5.3L V8 4X4! TONNEAU COVER, RUNNING BOARDS, POWER SEAT, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of 5 YEAR/160,000 KM FACTORY WARRANTY!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! 

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

59,221 KM

$38,950

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT Crew Cab 4x4

13339891

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT Crew Cab 4x4

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,221KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23389
  • Mileage 59,221 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3L V8 4X4! TONNEAU COVER, RUNNING BOARDS, POWER SEAT, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of 5 YEAR/160,000 KM FACTORY WARRANTY!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Automatic Emergency Braking

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

