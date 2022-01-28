$62,005+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD Custom Trail Boss
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
3,388KM
Used
- Stock #: UK1906
- VIN: 1GCPYCEKXNZ127781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,388 KM
Vehicle Description
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right the first time. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD is for sale today.
Redesigned in 2022 the Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 3,388 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.7L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.
Our Silverado 1500 LTD's trim level is Custom Trail Boss. Stepping up to this Custom Trail Boss is an excellent choice as it loaded with some excellent standard features like unique aluminum wheels and Chevrolet's Z71 Off-road suspension with 2 inch lift, automatic locking rear differential, trailering package and skid protection plates. Additional features include a 7 inch color touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, body coloured exterior accents and painted bumpers, cruise control plus easy to clean rubber floors. This awesome trucks also has remote keyless entry and a locking tailgate, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Hitch, Cruise Control.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Black grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Profile: 65
Tires: Prefix: LT
Locking Tailgate
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Skid Plates
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Off-Road Suspension
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
Manual front air conditioning
4 door
Touch Screen
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Black bumpers
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Self-leveling headlights
Wheel Width: 8.5
Clock: In-radio display
LED Lights
Overall Length: 5,885 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 13.1 L/100 km
Suspension Class: Off-Road
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Tires: Speed Rating: Q
Fuel Capacity: 91 L
Rear Head Room: 1,019 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,175 kg
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.7 L/100 km
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Black aluminum rims
Overall Width: 2,063 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,655 mm
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,918 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm
Tires: Load Rating: C
Front Hip Room: 1,554 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,102 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology
Chevrolet Infotainment 3
Wheelbase : 3,744 mm
Front Head Room : 1,093 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,131 mm
Audio System Premium Brand : Chevrolet Infotainment 3
Curb weight: 2,304 kg
