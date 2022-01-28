2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$62,005 + taxes & licensing 3 , 3 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8252241

8252241 Stock #: UK1906

UK1906 VIN: 1GCPYCEKXNZ127781

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1906

Mileage 3,388 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Black grille Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AT Tires: Profile: 65 Tires: Prefix: LT Locking Tailgate Safety Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical Skid Plates Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Off-Road Suspension Convenience Tow Hitch Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Front split-bench Comfort Manual front air conditioning Additional Features 4 door Touch Screen Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Fold-up cushion rear seats Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Black bumpers Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Self-leveling headlights Wheel Width: 8.5 Clock: In-radio display LED Lights Overall Length: 5,885 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 13.1 L/100 km Suspension Class: Off-Road Tires: Width: 275 mm Tires: Speed Rating: Q Fuel Capacity: 91 L Rear Head Room: 1,019 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,175 kg Fuel Consumption: City: 14.7 L/100 km SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Black aluminum rims Overall Width: 2,063 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,655 mm Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,918 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm Tires: Load Rating: C Front Hip Room: 1,554 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,102 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring 4G LTE Teen Driver Technology Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Wheelbase : 3,744 mm Front Head Room : 1,093 mm Front Leg Room: 1,131 mm Audio System Premium Brand : Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Curb weight: 2,304 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.