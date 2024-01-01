Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway

45,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway

Location

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-9280

  1. 1721412861
  2. 1721412913
  3. 1721412947
  4. 1721412987
  5. 1721413032
  6. 1721413056
  7. 1721413099
  8. 1721413133
  9. 1721413187
  10. 1721413215
  11. 1721413251
  12. 1721413277
  13. 1721413317
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,000KM
VIN 1FDWE4FK8NDC07050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features

Packages

16 FOOT

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jamieson Surplus Centre

Used 2022 Isuzu NPR 20 foot with lift - gas for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Isuzu NPR 20 foot with lift - gas 23,000 KM $84,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Transit T-250 148
2020 Ford Transit T-250 148" MED RF 9070 GVWR RWD 91,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 147
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 147" LT 70,000 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Email Jamieson Surplus Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jamieson Surplus Centre

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-741-XXXX

(click to show)

519-741-9280

Alternate Numbers
519-577-5617
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jamieson Surplus Centre

519-741-9280

Contact Seller
2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway