$61,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$61,995
+ taxes & licensing
Jamieson Surplus Centre
519-741-9280
2022 Ford E450
2022 Ford E450
16' WITH RAMP
Location
Jamieson Surplus Centre
64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
519-741-9280
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$61,995
+ taxes & licensing
74,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9738796
- Stock #: 01974
- VIN: 1FDWE4FK1NDC30833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 01974
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jamieson Surplus Centre
Jamieson Surplus Centre
64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5