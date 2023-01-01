Menu
2022 Ford Econoline

19,741 KM

Details Description

$69,997

+ tax & licensing
$69,997

+ taxes & licensing

Gascho Automotive Limited

519-744-3306

2022 Ford Econoline

2022 Ford Econoline

E450 | 16' Cube | Low Kilometers | No Accidents | Bluetooth

2022 Ford Econoline

E450 | 16' Cube | Low Kilometers | No Accidents | Bluetooth

Location

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-744-3306

$69,997

+ taxes & licensing

19,741KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10186524
  • Stock #: PFP-278
  • VIN: 1FDXE4FN8NDC35428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 19,741 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents!! AM/FM/ Radio

FREE CarFax Report!

Price + Tax & Lic fees.

This 2022 FORD E450 16' Cube is in Exceptional Condition!

Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!

Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!

We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.

Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/
Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 97 years!!!

Gascho Automotive Limited

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

