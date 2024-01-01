Menu
Account
Sign In
Agate Black Metallic 2022 Ford Edge ST Line ST LINE | AWD | NAVI | SUNROOF | ST LINE | AWD | NAVI | SUNROOF | 4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2022 Ford Edge

79,421 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Edge

ST Line

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Edge

ST Line

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

  1. 11441258
  2. 11441258
  3. 11441258
  4. 11441258
  5. 11441258
  6. 11441258
  7. 11441258
  8. 11441258
  9. 11441258
  10. 11441258
  11. 11441258
  12. 11441258
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,421KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J9XNBA33540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63591A
  • Mileage 79,421 KM

Vehicle Description

Agate Black Metallic 2022 Ford Edge ST Line ST LINE | AWD | NAVI | SUNROOF | ST LINE | AWD | NAVI | SUNROOF | 4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2022 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Ford Edge ST Line 79,421 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Sonata PREFERRED for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Hyundai Sonata PREFERRED 37,703 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0 Progressiv for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Audi A4 2.0 Progressiv 211,963 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Edge