$74,508+ tax & licensing
$74,508
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2022 Ford Expedition
Limited MAX
Location
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
86,590KM
Used
- Stock #: UK2183
- VIN: 1FMJK2AT3NEA00714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Mahogany
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,590 KM
Vehicle Description
SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN: We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
Compare at $77488 - Kitchener Nissan Price is just $74508!
Ford's flagship SUV, the Expedition sets the benchmark for what a full size SUV should look and feel like. This 2022 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 86,590 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Expedition's trim level is Limited Max. Upgrade to this Ford Expedition Limited Max and you'll receive plenty of extra features such as exclusive dark aluminum wheels, dual-row sunroof, a power tailgate, running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen 12 speaker stereo, a large touchscreen paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional premium features include adaptive cruise control, power heated and cooled leather seats, power adjustable pedals, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, rear cross traffic alert and intersection assist! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Seating
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 55
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 12
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Liftgate window: Flip-up
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Surround Audio
Four 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Express open glass sunroof
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Rear spoiler: Lip
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings including pedals
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
60-40 Third Row Seat
Power Folding Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear buckets
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Wheel Diameter: 20
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 8.5
Clock: In-radio display
Overall height: 1,935 mm
Front Head Room: 1,067 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
3rd Row Head Room: 950 mm
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.7 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.2 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,311 kg
Rear Head Room: 1,016 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,590 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Proximity remote trunk release
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,646 mm
Hands Free Power Liftgate
3rd Row Leg Room: 917 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,648 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Rear View Camera w/Washer
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
5 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Max cargo capacity: 2,313 L
Rear Leg Room: 1,054 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,580 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,306 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: B&O
Fuel Capacity: 107 L
Curb weight: 2,628 kg
Overall Length: 5,636 mm
Wheelbase: 3,343 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,633 mm
Rear Collision Warning : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross Traffic Alert
SiriusXM with 360L AM/FM/HD/Satellite
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front and Rear Reverse Sensing System
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
SYNC 4
SiriusXM with 360L Satellite Radio
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Wireless Phone Connectivity : SYNC 4
SYNC 4 911 Assist
Sync 4 Applink/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Mirroring
Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
