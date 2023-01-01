$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-576-7000
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 302A | BLACK APPEARANCE | LEATHER | FX4 PACKAGE
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10335831
- Stock #: 23F2310AX
- VIN: 1FTEW1EPXNFB16651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,059 KM
Vehicle Description
Bought here, serviced here, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 7 Speakers, 8" Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, ABS brakes, Accent-Colour Step Bars, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto Start-Stop Removal, Black 2-Bar Style Grille w/Tarnished Black Surround, Black 6" Angular Step Bars, Black Exterior Badging, Black Headlamp Bezels, BLIS w/Trailer Tow Coverage, Block heater, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Connected Built-In Navigation, Dark Interior Appliques, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist, Equipment Group 302A High, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 2,994 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start, Interior Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Trimmed 40/Console/40 Front Seat, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting w/Zone Lighting, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Matte Black Tailgate F-150 Decal, Monotube Rear Shocks, Navigation System, Navigation system: SYNC 4 Connected Navigation, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Onboard 400W Outlet, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM w/360L, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Remote Start System w/Remote Tailgate Release, Rock Crawl Mode, SecuriCode Drivers Side Keyless-Entry Keypad, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Front-Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Trip computer, Unique Hood & Grille w/Black Accent, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum, XLT Black Appearance Package, XLT Sport Appearance Package.
XLT 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 4WD 10-Speed Automatic
Agate Black Metallic
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.