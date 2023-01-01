$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 302A | SPORT | NAVIGATION
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,024 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, 8" Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, ABS brakes, Accent-Colour Step Bars, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto Start-Stop Removal, Black 2-Bar Style Grille w/Tarnished Black Surround, BLIS w/Trailer Tow Coverage, Block heater, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seats, Compass, Connected Built-In Navigation, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist, Equipment Group 302A High, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 2,994 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start, Interior Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting w/Zone Lighting, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Navigation system: SYNC 4 Connected Navigation, Occupant sensing airbag, Onboard 400W Outlet, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM w/360L, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System w/Remote Tailgate Release, SecuriCode Drivers Side Keyless-Entry Keypad, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Front-Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Tachometer, Tailgate Step, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20" 6-Spoke Dark Alloy Painted Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package.
XLT 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 4WD 10-Speed Automatic
Agate Black Metallic
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing and carpet shampoo
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
*View program details https://www.autoiq.com/money-back-guarantee/
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors & omissions expected.
