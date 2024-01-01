$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 302A | SPORT PACKAGE | FX4 PACKAGE
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,937 KM
Vehicle Description
Space White Metallic 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4D SuperCrew 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 7 Speakers, 8" Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, ABS brakes, Accent-Colour Step Bars, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, Auto High-beam Headlights, Black 2-Bar Style Grille w/Tarnished Black Surround, BLIS w/Trailer Tow Coverage, Block heater, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist, Equipment Group 302A High, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 2,994 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start, Interior Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting w/Zone Lighting, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Monotube Rear Shocks, Navigation system: Connected Navigation, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Onboard 400W Outlet, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM w/360L, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System w/Remote Tailgate Release, Rock Crawl Mode, SecuriCode Drivers Side Keyless-Entry Keypad, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Front-Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20" 6-Spoke Dark Alloy Painted Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package.
