2022 Ford F-150
Lariat 502A | BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE | TWIN PANEL MOONROOF | POWER TAILGATE
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D114850A
- Mileage 32,277 KM
Vehicle Description
Star White Metallic Tri-Coat 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 4D SuperCrew 3.5L PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD 3.5L PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 98L Fuel Tank, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto Start-Stop Removal, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black 6" Angular Step Bars, Black Bodyside Decals, Black Exterior Badging, Black Headlamp & Taillamps Bezels, Block heater, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Brake assist, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Connected Built-In Navigation, Dark 2-Bar & 1 Minor Bar Style Grille, Dark Interior Appliques, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist, Equipment Group 502A High, Evasive Steering Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, GVWR: 3,334 kg (7,350 lb) Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Lariat Black Appearance Package, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, LED Projector w/Dynamic Bending Headlamps, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Low tire pressure warning, Matte Black Tailgate F-150 Decal, Memory seat, Navigation system: Connected Navigation, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tailgate, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed Sign Recognition, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Unique Hood & Grille w/Black Accent, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum, Wireless Charging Pad.
Kitchener Ford Ltd
519-576-7000