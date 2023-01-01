$92,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$92,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2022 Ford F-350
2022 Ford F-350
LARIAT TREMOR
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$92,999
+ taxes & licensing
31,119KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10463331
- Stock #: 55195
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT1NEC53171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 55195
- Mileage 31,119 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wendell Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4