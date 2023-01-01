2022 Ford F-350

$92,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 1 , 1 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10463331

10463331 Stock #: 55195

55195 VIN: 1FT8W3BT1NEC53171

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 55195

Mileage 31,119 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.