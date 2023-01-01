Menu
2022 Ford F-350

31,119 KM

$92,999

+ tax & licensing
LARIAT TREMOR

LARIAT TREMOR

Location

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

31,119KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10463331
  • Stock #: 55195
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT1NEC53171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Incredible 1 owner no accident trade. Gnarly 35" Diameter Off-Road Tires. Trail Control. Limited-Slip Front/Rear Differentials. Ford Performance Parts Winch by WARN. 12,000 LBS. OF WINCHING POWER. 6 UPFITTER SWITCHES. LARGE 12" LCD TOUCHSCREEN. Wirerless charging and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. 

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

