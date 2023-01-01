Menu
2022 Ford F-450

63,085 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

2022 Ford F-450

2022 Ford F-450

Platinum TWIN PANEL MOONROOF | MASSAGING SEATS | FX4 PACKAGE

2022 Ford F-450

Platinum TWIN PANEL MOONROOF | MASSAGING SEATS | FX4 PACKAGE

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,085KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10626051
  Stock #: 23S5160A
  VIN: 1FT8W4DT3NEC80438

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 23S5160A
  Mileage 63,085 KM

4WD, 10 Speakers, 19.5" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, All-Weather Floor Mats, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Camper Package, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual rear wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter), Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front Wheel Well Liners, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, Garage door transmitter, GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start, Leather Heated/Ventilated Luxury Captain's Chairs, Leather steering wheel, Limited Slip w/4.30 Axle Ratio, Memory seat, Multi-Contour Driver/Passenger Seats, Navigation system: SYNC 4 Connected Navigation, Order Code 773A, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Gas & Brake Pedals, Power-Deployable Running Boards, PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Heat, Power-Sliding Rear-Window w/Defrost, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Privacy Glass, Quad Beam LED Headlamps & LED Taillamps, Radio data system, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear CHMSL Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Tachometer, Tailgate Step & Handle w/Tailgate Lift Assist, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Unique FX4 Off-Road Box Decal, Unique Platinum Leather Captain's Chairs, Upfitter Switches (6), Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation, Wireless Charging Pad.

Platinum DRW Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel 4WD 10-Speed Automatic
Star White Metallic Tri-Coat

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

