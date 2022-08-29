2022 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,950 + taxes & licensing 4 , 3 1 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9282631

9282631 Stock #: 223122

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 223122

Mileage 4,317 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.