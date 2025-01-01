$33,400+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
EX | No Accidents | Low Kms
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$33,400
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 55680
- Mileage 45,800 KM
Vehicle Description
?? 2022 Honda Civic EX | Blue | No Accidents | Low Kilometers
Exterior Color: Blue
Interior: Black Cloth / Premium Upholstery
Engine: 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder
Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)
Drivetrain: FWD
?? Key Features & Highlights
No accidents, clean history
Low kilometers, gently used
Honda Sensing® Safety Suite (Collision Mitigation Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist)
7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto integration
Remote engine start
Multi-angle rearview camera
Heated front seats and mirrors
LED Daytime Running Lights
?? Comfort & Convenience
Spacious interior with comfortable seating
60/40 split rear seats
Automatic climate control
USB charging ports
?? Connectivity
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
SiriusXM® satellite radio
? Why Choose This Civic EX?
Turbocharged engine for great performance and fuel efficiency
Packed with advanced safety and technology features
Stylish blue exterior with low kilometers and excellent condition
Vehicle Features
519-893-1501