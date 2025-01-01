Menu
?? 2022 Honda Civic EX | Blue | No Accidents | Low Kilometers Exterior Color: Blue Interior: Black Cloth / Premium Upholstery Engine: 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) Drivetrain: FWD ?? Key Features & Highlights No accidents, clean history Low kilometers, gently used Honda Sensing® Safety Suite (Collision Mitigation Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist) 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto integration Remote engine start Multi-angle rearview camera Heated front seats and mirrors LED Daytime Running Lights ?? Comfort & Convenience Spacious interior with comfortable seating 60/40 split rear seats Automatic climate control USB charging ports ?? Connectivity Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming SiriusXM® satellite radio ? Why Choose This Civic EX? Turbocharged engine for great performance and fuel efficiency Packed with advanced safety and technology features Stylish blue exterior with low kilometers and excellent condition

2022 Honda Civic

45,800 KM

$33,400

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

EX | No Accidents | Low Kms

12563360

2022 Honda Civic

EX | No Accidents | Low Kms

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$33,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE2F31NH102081

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55680
  • Mileage 45,800 KM

?? 2022 Honda Civic EX | Blue | No Accidents | Low Kilometers
Exterior Color: Blue
Interior: Black Cloth / Premium Upholstery
Engine: 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder
Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)
Drivetrain: FWD

?? Key Features & Highlights
No accidents, clean history

Low kilometers, gently used

Honda Sensing® Safety Suite (Collision Mitigation Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist)

7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto integration

Remote engine start

Multi-angle rearview camera

Heated front seats and mirrors

LED Daytime Running Lights

?? Comfort & Convenience
Spacious interior with comfortable seating

60/40 split rear seats

Automatic climate control

USB charging ports

?? Connectivity
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming

SiriusXM® satellite radio

? Why Choose This Civic EX?
Turbocharged engine for great performance and fuel efficiency

Packed with advanced safety and technology features

Stylish blue exterior with low kilometers and excellent condition

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CVT

2022 Honda Civic