2022 Hyundai Elantra

59,862 KM

$22,962

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED | BLIND SPOT | HTD STEERING | APP CONNECT

2022 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED | BLIND SPOT | HTD STEERING | APP CONNECT

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,962

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,862KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG6NU229184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 229184
  • Mileage 59,862 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
$22,962

+ taxes & licensing

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

2022 Hyundai Elantra