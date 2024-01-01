$22,962+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
PREFERRED | BLIND SPOT | HTD STEERING | APP CONNECT
2022 Hyundai Elantra
PREFERRED | BLIND SPOT | HTD STEERING | APP CONNECT
Location
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
519-772-3040
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,962
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,862KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG6NU229184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 229184
- Mileage 59,862 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
