2022 Hyundai Elantra

10,274 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
10,274KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG6NU214698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,274 KM

Vehicle Description

Red 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred PREFERRED | AUTO | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | PREFERRED | AUTO | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sedan I4 CVT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Apple CarPlay, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

