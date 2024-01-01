Menu
Quartz White 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred PREFERRED | AUTO | AC | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sedan I4 CVT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2022 Hyundai Elantra

49,972 KM

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred PREFERRED | AUTO | AC | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA |

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred PREFERRED | AUTO | AC | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
49,972KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG6NU215107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,972 KM

Vehicle Description

Quartz White 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred PREFERRED | AUTO | AC | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | PREFERRED | AUTO | AC | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sedan I4 CVT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2022 Hyundai Elantra