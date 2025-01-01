$22,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred Prefferd | No Accidents | Sunroof
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 84,259 KM
Vehicle Description
?? 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred
Exterior Color: Red
Interior: Black Cloth
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder
Transmission: Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive
?? Key Features
8.0" Touchscreen Display with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
Proximity Key with Push Button Start
Wireless Charging Pad
6-Speaker Audio System
Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines
?? Safety & Driver Assistance
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection
Lane Keeping Assist & Lane Following Assist
Driver Attention Warning
High Beam Assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Electronic Stability Control with Traction Control System
?? Wheels & Exterior
16" Alloy Wheels
LED Daytime Running Lights
Body-Colour Door Handles and Mirrors
Sleek, Sport-Inspired Styling
? Why Choose the 2022 Elantra Preferred?
This Elantra offers bold styling, cutting-edge safety tech, and fuel efficiency in a comfortable, value-packed sedanready for your next drive.
