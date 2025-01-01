Menu
?? 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Exterior Color: Red Interior: Black Cloth Engine: 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Transmission: Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive ?? Key Features 8.0 Touchscreen Display with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist Proximity Key with Push Button Start Wireless Charging Pad 6-Speaker Audio System Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines ?? Safety & Driver Assistance Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection Lane Keeping Assist & Lane Following Assist Driver Attention Warning High Beam Assist Tire Pressure Monitoring System Electronic Stability Control with Traction Control System ?? Wheels & Exterior 16 Alloy Wheels LED Daytime Running Lights Body-Colour Door Handles and Mirrors Sleek, Sport-Inspired Styling ? Why Choose the 2022 Elantra Preferred? This Elantra offers bold styling, cutting-edge safety tech, and fuel efficiency in a comfortable, value-packed sedanready for your next drive.

2022 Hyundai Elantra

84,259 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Prefferd | No Accidents | Sunroof

12567119

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Prefferd | No Accidents | Sunroof

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,259KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG6NU260533

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,259 KM

Vehicle Description

?? 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred
Exterior Color: Red
Interior: Black Cloth
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder
Transmission: Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive

?? Key Features
8.0" Touchscreen Display with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

Proximity Key with Push Button Start

Wireless Charging Pad

6-Speaker Audio System

Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines

?? Safety & Driver Assistance
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Keeping Assist & Lane Following Assist

Driver Attention Warning

High Beam Assist

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Electronic Stability Control with Traction Control System

?? Wheels & Exterior
16" Alloy Wheels

LED Daytime Running Lights

Body-Colour Door Handles and Mirrors

Sleek, Sport-Inspired Styling

? Why Choose the 2022 Elantra Preferred?
This Elantra offers bold styling, cutting-edge safety tech, and fuel efficiency in a comfortable, value-packed sedanready for your next drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2022 Hyundai Elantra