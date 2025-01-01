$20,800+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred l One Owner l Sunroof l Bluetooth l
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred l One Owner l Sunroof l Bluetooth l
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$20,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,147 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred – Clean, Comfortable, and Fuel-Efficient, front-wheel-drive compact sedan that strikes the perfect balance between modern design, advanced features, and everyday accessibility. Offers impressive value with great fuel economy, modern tech, and Hyundai’s award-winning safety features.
A couple accident claims on the Carfax, we had the rear bumper replaced, and front plastic bumper moulding. Vehicle is in great shape, looks and runs really good.
Vehicle will be sold with SAFETY CERTIFICATE
Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved. Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca
Extended warrantee's sold seperately, email us or call us for more info. sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399
Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
Email Vendora Credit Inc
Vendora Credit Inc
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
+ taxes & licensing>
519-829-5628