Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Hyundai Elantra

21,528 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Elantra

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Essential Auto/Lane Departure

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Essential Auto/Lane Departure

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 9173458
  2. 9173458
  3. 9173458
  4. 9173458
  5. 9173458
  6. 9173458
  7. 9173458
Contact Seller

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

21,528KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9173458
  • Stock #: 54886
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG2NU228534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,528 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner no accident trade. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection. Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keeping Assist. Smartstream Intelligent Variable Transmission. Lane Following Assist. 8.0" Touch-screen display with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. Heated front seats.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wendell Motors

2021 Toyota 4Runner ...
 34,600 KM
$56,999 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 36,751 KM
$43,499 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 21,534 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory