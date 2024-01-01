$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred
2022 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # OP4787R
- Mileage 101,329 KM
Vehicle Description
Thunder Gray 2022 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Preferred PREFERRED | AWD | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | PREFERRED | AWD | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 147hp CVT AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Apple CarPlay, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
Kitchener Hyundai
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
548-490-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
548-490-3809