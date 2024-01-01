Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred for sale in Kitchener, ON

2022 Hyundai KONA

74,034 KM

Details Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

Location

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-9280

  1. 1730405364
  2. 1730405364
  3. 1730405364
  4. 1730405364
  5. 1730405364
  6. 1730405364
  7. 1730405364
  8. 1730405364
  9. 1730405364
  10. 1730405364
  11. 1730405364
  12. 1730405364
  13. 1730405364
  14. 1730405364
  15. 1730405364
  16. 1730405364
  17. 1730405364
  18. 1730405364
  19. 1730405364
  20. 1730405364
  21. 1730405364
  22. 1730405364
  23. 1730405364
  24. 1730405364
  25. 1730405364
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,034KM
VIN KM8K2CAB4NU862072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,034 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jamieson Surplus Centre

Used 2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred 74,034 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM ProMaster Tradesman 3500 High Roof Ext 159
2023 RAM ProMaster Tradesman 3500 High Roof Ext 159" WB w/Pass Seat 43,645 KM $51,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hino 338 24' van body with lift for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Hino 338 24' van body with lift 150,000 KM $94,995 + tax & lic

Email Jamieson Surplus Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jamieson Surplus Centre

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-741-XXXX

(click to show)

519-741-9280

Alternate Numbers
519-577-5617
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jamieson Surplus Centre

519-741-9280

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai KONA