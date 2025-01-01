$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Preferred w/Trend Package TREND PACKAGE | AWD | LEATHER | APPLE CAR PLAY |
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Preferred w/Trend Package TREND PACKAGE | AWD | LEATHER | APPLE CAR PLAY |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P64627A
- Mileage 51,760 KM
Vehicle Description
Blue Stone 4D Crew Cab 2.5L I4 Shiftronic AWD ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
Kitchener Hyundai
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
548-490-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
548-490-3809