Blue Stone 4D Crew Cab 2.5L I4 Shiftronic AWD ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

51,760 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Preferred w/Trend Package TREND PACKAGE | AWD | LEATHER | APPLE CAR PLAY |

12636993

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Preferred w/Trend Package TREND PACKAGE | AWD | LEATHER | APPLE CAR PLAY |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,760KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NTJDDAFXNH034591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P64627A
  • Mileage 51,760 KM

Vehicle Description

Blue Stone 4D Crew Cab 2.5L I4 Shiftronic AWD ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz