OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

50,744 KM

Details Description Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,744KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS5DAL6NH435123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,744 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828

519-571-2828

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe