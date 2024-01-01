Menu
Account
Sign In
Twilight Black 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred PREFERRED | AWD | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | PREFERRED | AWD | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sport Utility 2.5L I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Apple CarPlay, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

82,029 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred w/Trend Package

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred w/Trend Package

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,029KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3DAJ4NH432581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # OP4789JR
  • Mileage 82,029 KM

Vehicle Description

Twilight Black 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred PREFERRED | AWD | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | PREFERRED | AWD | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sport Utility 2.5L I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Apple CarPlay, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2020 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Ultimate ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Ultimate ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | 59,073 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra N LINE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra N LINE 36,140 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Odyssey Touring TOURING | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVI | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Honda Odyssey Touring TOURING | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVI | 63,337 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-490-XXXX

(click to show)

548-490-3809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe